Mineral Resource estimates have increased by 40% for quartz (11.5Mt), feldspar (17.8Mt), and mica (1.6Mt)

Piedmont has added John Walker, former CEO of The Quartz Corp, as a strategic advisor to the Company

Market analysis indicates far greater potential demand for Piedmont industrial mineral products than prior Company estimates

The Company is advanced in discussions with prospective regional customers and strategic partners in the solar glass, engineered quartz, ceramic tile, and other industrial minerals markets

Expanded quartz, feldspar, and mica production will feature in the Company's upcoming technical studies

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate for industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. The estimate is based on the lithium Mineral Resource previously reported on April 8, 2021 (39.2Mt 1.09 Li2O%) for spodumene bearing pegmatites at the Company's flagship Piedmont Carolina Lithium Project ("Project") in North Carolina, USA.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimates for Industrial Minerals Piedmont Carolina Lithium Project Category Tonnes

(Mt) Quartz Feldspar Mica Grade

Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

Tonnes

(Mt) Indicated 21.6 29.4 6.34 45.0 9.69 4.2 0.90 Inferred 17.6 29.3 5.16 45.9 8.08 4.1 0.73 Total 39.2 29.4 11.50 45.4 17.77 4.2 1.63

To help advance the marketing of these mineral products, John Walker joined the Piedmont team last fall as a Strategic Consultant. John has extensive experience in the quartz and feldspar markets having worked with Imerys for more than twenty years and spending another eight years with The Quartz Corp as CEO. John has provided invaluable input on market dynamics, desired product quality and other customer criteria, allowing Piedmont to develop a robust business model for marketing these materials.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Piedmont continues to find increased value in our industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. Our location in close proximity to potential customers helps advance our goal of becoming one of the world's most sustainable lithium manufacturing businesses. Placing more of our valuable resources into the market creates circular economy opportunities through waste reduction while providing substantial credits towards our cost of lithium hydroxide production. Our upcoming technical studies are expected to demonstrate both the environmental and economic benefits that our team is creating through their ongoing efforts to make beneficial use of every part of our ore body."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005345/en/

Contacts:

Keith Phillips

President CEO

T: +1 973 809 0505

E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Brian Risinger

VP Corporate Communications

T: +1 704 910 9688

E: brisinger@piedmontlithium.com