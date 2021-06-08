Investment to Support Stackline's Accelerated Growth Plans and Product Innovation

Stackline, a Seattle-based technology company that builds subscription-based ecommerce tools for thousands of the largest consumer brands and retailers, today announced that it has received a $130 million strategic investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. TA's investment comes on the heels of a $50 million investment from the Growth Equity team within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") in November 2020. Stackline will utilize TA's capital to continue growing the company's product offerings and expanding its global footprint.

Ecommerce is changing the way brands interact with consumers and Stackline is powering that change by helping companies reach their audience and build loyalty at global scale. The company's ecommerce platform unites real-time data across shopper, marketing, operations and competitive intelligence. It also equips brands with tools to automate and execute ecommerce marketing and operations, spanning the largest online retail platforms. Stackline's products are among the critical resources brands need to succeed given the rapid acceleration of the online retail space.

"Stackline is transforming how brands and retailers new and old do business online, and we believe the company is well-positioned to disrupt the retail industry and make a lasting impact in how brands engage consumers," said Jason Mironov, a Managing Director at TA. Amara Suebsaeng, a Principal at TA, added, "We were attracted to Stackline's belief that success in modern business requires intentional partnerships between people, data and breakthrough technology, and we look forward to working with the company's management team to help define Stackline's next chapter in retail."

Stackline's extensive brand list includes retail stalwarts such as Starbucks, Sony, General Mills, Mondelez and Levi's. In 2020, the company helped its clients grow their online businesses while continuing to diversify its technology offerings. Recent product releases include integrated advertising partnerships with Walmart Connect and Instacart, in addition to scaling existing programs with Amazon; and retailer coverage expansion to eight new countries, bringing the total to more than 20. The Stackline team has grown more than 75 percent in the last year, and the company is expected to surpass 150 full-time employees by the end of 2021. Stackline has offices in Seattle, Minneapolis and London.

"We are thrilled to partner with TA as we prepare to introduce a series of exciting product innovations to help brands connect with shoppers, build awareness, inspire loyalty and drive continued competitive advantages in the retail industry," said Michael Lagoni, Founder and CEO of Stackline. "TA brings tremendous value with its deep domain expertise and proven track record with some of the world's leading companies."

"We've been very pleased by our partnership with Stackline and continue to be impressed by the company's accelerating growth and product innovation. With brands focused on driving ecommerce sales, Stackline's solutions continue to create immense value for their customers," said Mike Reilly of Goldman Sachs. "With TA as a partner, we are excited to see Stackline build an industry-leading, global ecommerce enablement platform," added Joe DiSabato of Goldman Sachs.

About Stackline

Stackline is an all-in-one ecommerce platform for brands and retailers. By combining market intelligence, advertising automation, workflow management and operational analytics into a single platform, Stackline delivers the industry-leading operating system for companies to scale their online retail business globally. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Seattle with additional offices in Minneapolis and London, Stackline is on a mission to engineer the world's most powerful data, tools and services for commerce. To learn more, please visit www.stackline.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 535 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

