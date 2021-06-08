Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Tradegate
08.06.21
17:02 Uhr
47,760 Euro
+0,180
+0,38 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
Aperam S.A.: The Annual General Meeting of shareholders approves all resolutions on the agenda

DJ The Annual General Meeting of shareholders approves all resolutions on the agenda 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders approves all resolutions on the agenda 
08-Jun-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Luxembourg June 8, 2021 (12:30 CET) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting") of Aperam 
held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 83% of the voting rights were 
represented at the General Meeting. 
 
In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this year's General Meeting by 
virtual-only format as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow shareholders to 
vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under 
"Investors" - "Equity Investors" - "Annual General Meeting" - "8 June 2021 - General Meeting of Shareholders". 
 
In particular, the shareholders 
 
 - approved the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020; 
 - approved the remuneration report for the year 2020; 
 - elected Mr. Sandeep Jalan as Director of Aperam for a term of three years; 
 - authorized grants of share based incentives under the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan covering Performance Share 
  Unit grants for the Leadership Team and other grants below the level of the Leadership Team. 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1205463 08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
