OTC Markets Group Designates Carsted Rosenberg as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Carsted Rosenberg, a specialist international law firm with offices in Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor.

Carsted Rosenberg attorneys Brad Furber, Michael Carsted Rosenberg, and Andreas Tamasauskas have been approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Carsted Rosenberg has a particular expertise in cross-border banking & finance, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions and corporate & commercial matters.

"OTC Markets Group welcomes Carsted Rosenberg to our community of OTCQX sponsors," said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As global issuers look to increase tradability of their securities in the U.S., qualified advisors continue to provide critical expertise and practical insight on navigating the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX and OTCQB Rules."

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at jcoveney@otcmarkets.com.

About Carsted Rosenberg

Carsted Rosenberg is a specialist international law firm with a focus on cross-border banking & finance, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions and corporate & commercial matters.

Carsted Rosenberg provides high-end legal counsel services in connection with large-scale cross-border transactions with a particular focus on the Danish market. Our clients rely on us for pragmatic advice and transactional excellence. We specialise in matters that require transactional expertise, considerable cross-border experience and a high degree of proficiency and efficiency.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

