Spectranetix, Inc., a Pacific Defense company, is proud to announce deliveries of their industry-first 3U OpenVPX Ruggedized Chassis to the US Army, Canadian MOD and US Prime Contractors. The SX-920 series Ruggedized Chassis are 40/100 Gb Ethernet capable and aligned with the U.S. Army's C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005484/en/

Spectranetix CMOSS/SOSA-Aligned SX-920 Series OpenVPX Chassis for Electronic Warfare and Secure Tactical Communications in US Army Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

The SX-920 Series Front Load chassis can be built in a range of slot profile configurations. Three standard configurations include a 7 -Slot small profile chassis (depicted to the right), and 11 or 13 slot 19-inch Rack Mount formfactors with 4, 6 and 8 payload slots, respectively. Spectranetix chassis are ideal for multi-function RF missions in ground mobile, shipboard and airborne systems and are currently being used by the US Army for Electronic Warfare and Communications. Being CMOSS/SOSA-aligned means users can easily insert CMOSS/SOSA hardware products from a rapidly growing ecosystem, regardless of manufacturer.

The 7-Slot Small Profile chassis was specifically designed to provide maximum flexibility in available mounting locations in current US Army vehicles while providing 4 payload slots, 1 reference and timing slot, 1 network switch slot and 1 power supply slot. The larger 11- and 13- slot chassis are ideal for larger complex systems requiring more payload slots and multifunction system platforms.

"With 100Gb Ethernet and a proven ability to produce a range of chassis configurations, our chassis products are leading the market in terms of performance and mission adaptability," said Bret Banfield, VP and GM of Spectranetix. "Our customers' missions demand the highest levels of performance and flexibility."

Spectranetix is a leader in high-performance CMOSS/SOSA product development with a robust pipeline of products, including the SX-430 and SX-433 Software Defined Radios, SX-330 Single Board Computer, and SX-310 Digital Signal Processor that are currently being fielded. Soon to be released later this year will be the SX-124 Precision Navigation and Timing and SX-153 Dual Domain Network 40/100 Gbe Switch Cards.

About Spectranetix, Inc.

Spectranetix, based in Silicon Valley and Seattle, builds state-of-the-art CMOSS/SOSA-aligned systems and wireless technologies for defense primes, military groups, government agencies, and commercial industries. Spectranetix's core competencies are building CMOSS/SOSA-aligned hardware/software/toolkits, radio frequency communications, electronic warfare technologies, system design, networking, and hardware/software integration. Information about Spectranetix is available at www.spectranetix.com. Spectranetix is part of the Pacific Defense family of companies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to military-use electromagnetic spectrum technologies and solutions. Pacific Defense supports the DoD's disciplined movement to modular open standards and mirrors the way military services address EMS warfare. For more information visit www.pacific-defense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005484/en/

Contacts:

Spectranetix

Kent Mader

Kent.Mader@spectranetix.com