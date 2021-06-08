Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - To True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") shareholders,

"True Leaf 2.0" has emerged from a challenging 2020 as a Company with a promising future ahead. We believe our restructuring last year allowed us to prepare and launch a new strategic plan on strong financial footing.

We hit the ground running in Q1 2021, unveiling our plan to create a first-of-its-kind craft cannabis hub designed to help micro-cultivators establish their business and enter the legal retail market.

In March, we were excited to see our new mission to support the craft cannabis community receive strong investor support and closed an initial oversubscribed $1.5 million (CAD) private placement.

This successful raise kicked off a busy Q2 2021 at True Leaf. In April, we announced the launch of cannabis operations at our Lumby facility and received preliminary subdivision approval for our cannabis business park.

Join us in bringing quality craft cannabis to market

Earlier this month, True Leaf announced an opportunity for the public to invest in our plan that zeroes in on an enormous opportunity - capturing consumers from the multi-billion-dollar grey market.

It is our belief today's consumers have a strong preference for craft-grown cannabis. They are disappointed in the result of legalization in 2018 - retail markets flooded with low-quality, over-priced, and often irradiated cannabis. True Leaf plans on solving the problem by collaborating with BC's craft growers to bring quality cannabis to the regulated market.

With the proceeds from the offering, we plan to become one of the industry's leading providers of seed-to-shelf solutions for micro-cultivators. With key infrastructure and resources already in place, we believe True Leaf is poised for rapid growth.

What's next for True Leaf

We hope you will join True Leaf in disrupting Canada's cannabis industry! We have launched both a traditional private placement and an equity crowdfunding offering so institutional investors and the general public all have the opportunity to invest in the Company's innovative business model.

Cannabis is all about community - we want to give everyone the chance to become shareholders and a part of our vision.

To learn more about investing in True Leaf, please visit: invest.trueleafbrands.com.

Thank you for your support.

Regards,

Darcy Bomford, CEO

