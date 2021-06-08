Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and commenced trading on June 1, 2021, under the symbol "RT5A" (FSE: RT5A).

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the OTC Market ("OTC") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's thirteenth largest organized exchange trading market by market capitalization, revenue, profitability, and the largest stock exchange in Germany.

Graph believes that the FSE listing will help increase trading liquidity and enable investment in the Company by retail and institutional investors in Europe.

"We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain, Inc. "The listing will attract increased interest from investors across Germany and Europe. The FSE listing is a direct response to interest in Graph and will aid liquidity and help facilitate investment to expand our shareholder base throughout Europe."

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides our shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance. Graph, through its wholly owned subsidiary Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner that focuses on altcoins, can provide our investors with exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that altcoins represent.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Anthony Feldman/Rich DiGregorio

Phone: 617.921.0984/856.889.7351

Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties. and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

