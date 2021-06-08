Simplilearn's SkillUp Platform Adds 70,000 New Learners Monthly, Surpasses 500,000 Enrolled

- Learners have access to more than 600 job-ready skills through free online learning programs

- Learners earn course completion certificates from SkillUp

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced that it has recorded over 500,000 enrolments so far on its SkillUp platform , launched in November last year. 43% of the enrollments were made by learners between 18-24 years of age, or primarily students, while 34% were between 25-34 years of age. In the last six months, the platform saw 44% of its enrollments coming from return users, with the mobile app (on PlayStore and iOS ) being the most favored platform to access the learning programs.

The SkillUp initiative by Simplilearn is a free learning platform that helps students, professionals, and aspirants identify suitable upskilling programs to help achieve specific career goals. Through this platform, learners worldwide have free access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programs covering over 600 in-demand skills. Some of the popular programs on the platform include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python, and Introduction to Data Analytics. The company has recently added more programs under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data as well. On completing the courses, learners earn a SkillUp course completion certificate on both Simplilearn's SkillUp website and the mobile app.

Speaking on this, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "We're currently in a time where technology is evolving every day, where the value of upskilling for professionals cannot be overlooked. People are beginning to grasp the seriousness of the situation and are now being re-calibrated. Professionals and aspirants are constantly exploring ways to imbibe new skills and prepare for future job roles, in turn leading to a growing interest in programs offered on Simplilearn's SkillUp platform. Simplilearn has empowered over two million learners since its founding, and through SkillUp, we aim to benefit millions more across the globe who may find it difficult to afford or access quality learning programs. It is our humble effort to democratize online skilling and assist our learners in advancing their careers to stay ahead of the competition. With this goal, we will be adding more programs to the platform by the end of 2021."

Available on Simplilearn's SkillUp website and mobile app (on PlayStore and iOS ), the programs offered via the platform follow a self-learning model where learners have access to on-demand video-based content. The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth. In addition, learners are offered free guides on career paths, salaries, interview tips, and other topics to help them make more informed career decisions.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn has helped over 2,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn serves professionals and corporate training organizations worldwide with the work-ready skills they need to excel in the digital economy. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing with Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020.

