Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Acast AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (284/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Acast AB, company registration number 556946-8498, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Acast AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 17, 2021. Acast AB has 136,617,200 shares as per today's date. Short name: ACAST ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 182,874,419 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960935 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227666 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556946-8498 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 17 up to and including June 20, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27-28 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.