Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed as strategic advisors Steven D. Craig, P.Geo. and Nathan Tribble, P.Geo. (ON) who will assist with detailed technical advisory work within the Company.

These additions further compliment the Company's strong geological knowledge of Nevada gold and silver as Rauno Perttu, Provenance's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is an Oregon registered engineering geologist with fifty years of experience in the mining industry. He has worked internationally in all phases of minerals and metals exploration, evaluation, and development. Mr. Perttu has extensive experience in the western USA, including Nevada, and has made several gold and silver discoveries. He is working closely with Steve Craig and the Company's other advisors and consultants to advance the Company's current Nevada properties. Mr. Craig located the Company's projects in Nevada and is playing a key role in their advancement.

Mr. Craig is a Senior Consulting Geologist with 47 years of exploration, development, and operating experience. Mr. Craig's career has taken him to many projects and mines around the world, but his true passion is Nevada where he has focused most of his professional effort. He has previously led an exploration team for Kennecott / Rio Tinto as Regional Manager and discovered several gold deposits and or developed resource expansions.

Mr. Tribble, P.Geo. (ON) has over 13 years of professional experience in exploration and mining, with a particular focus on gold and base metal exploration and project evaluation. His past experience includes Senior Principal Geologist for Sprott Mining, Senior Geologist for Bonterra Resources, Jerritt Canyon Gold, Kerr Mines, Northern Gold, Lake Shore Gold and Vale Inco. He was also part of the exploration team that discovered the 8.2 million-ounce Côté Lake gold deposit for Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Mr. Tribble is registered as a Professional Geoscientist in Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Laurentian University.

As the Company continues to aggressively explore its pivotal properties in Nevada, these additions to the Company's technical advisory team will enhance the likelihood of further developing the three Nevada projects.

The Company also announces that it has granted 3,500,000 stock options to various advisors, representatives, consultants, and directors of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.155 per share, and have a twenty-four (24) month term from the date of the grant and vest immediately.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

