Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 8
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 07-June-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|659.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|674.74p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|654.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|669.93p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
