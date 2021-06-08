Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RVRC Holding AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (119/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RVRC Holding AB, company registration number 559129-4623, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that RVRC Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 16, 2021. The company has 107,747,449 shares as per today's date. Short Name: RVRC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 112,918,918 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015962485 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 227664 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4040 Retailers -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 16 up and including June 17, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27 and 100 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.