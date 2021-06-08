GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data to Launch "Sekur" Commercial on NTD - Reaching Over 50 million Households Nationwide in the USA

According to this article on NTD , NTD began its TV broadcasts in the United States on Verizon/Frontier FiOS channel 158 in July 2020. In less than a year, NTD became a nationwide over-the-air (OTA) network, with cable distribution in New York, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago. NTD is currently available nationwide in the United States and reaches over 50 million households through OTA TV stations and cable.

The commercial will describe Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, including Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur . GlobeX Data and NTD plan to start the first commercial on July 15 2021.

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is creating a 60 seconds commercial that will be launched on NTD and played 3 times per day, seven days per week, starting July 15 2021 and run for an entire 12 month, reaching over 50 million households nationally in the United States.

Since July 2020, NTD has expanded from one main cable channel, to multiple cable and over-the-air ("OTA") channels in most major cities in the USA including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle areas, Philadelphia and more.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very happy to be launching our Sekur commercial in the United States with NTD. NTD is a fast-growing network and understands the value of Privacy we offer through our communications solutions. NTD's target audience is a perfect match for Sekur and we look forward to a long and fruitful mutually beneficial business relationship. NTD's audience will come to know the many critical features provided by Globex Data's Sekur , such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We are looking forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and we are looking forward to tell our story through NTD's network."

NTD is available on all devices, and can be watched live online at any time: NTD.com/live.html . Currently, NTD is ranked No. 8 among the top 100 Youtubers News & Politics Channels by monthly views in the United States.

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers. Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors. GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner. Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, . GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com