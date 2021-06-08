ADEC Innovations Appoints New Executive to Lead Company in Their Next Phase of Growth and Development

Ms. Sondra Scott, former executive at Verisk Analytics, brings strong, dynamic and decisive leadership to the CEO position of the U.S. and European Businesses

IRVINE, Calif. and LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations, recognized as a global leader in designing, developing and delivering innovative solutions and assurance services in critical areas of sustainable development, today announced that Ms. Sondra Scott joined the company as Chief Executive Officer for ADEC Innovations U.S. and Europe. With over 25 years of global executive management experience in the fields of analytics and information management services, Ms. Scott will continue to develop and drive the growth strategy across the portfolio of ADEC Innovations' U.S. and European brands and businesses.

"Sondra is an enterprising, decisive professional with a record of dynamic leadership and expertise that spans across professional services, software and data-as-a-service businesses," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "The appointment of Ms. Scott marks a milestone in ADEC Innovations history as we bring for the first time dedicated executive leadership to these regions; we are confident that Sondra will successfully lead our U.S. and European businesses through our next phase of growth and development."

With offices throughout North America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia, ADEC Innovations has a broad portfolio of businesses in the U.S. and Europe and offers solutions that span Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); Knowledge Management; Business and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BPO/KPO); and Data and Software as a Service (DAAS/SAAS) Applications.

"Throughout my career, I have sought a leadership role at the nexus of purpose, mission, and growth - which I have finally found at ADEC Innovations," said Ms. Sondra Scott, ADEC Innovations CEO, U.S. and Europe. "As a company at the center of a global 'sustainatech' movement, ADEC Innovations is uniquely positioned to provide the foundational services companies, governments and coalitions need to apply data insight and software technology in evolving their sustainability journey. I am thrilled to join ADEC Innovations and to be a part of this passionate, driven, and inclusive team working to advance sustainable business practices around the world."

Prior to joining ADEC Innovations, Ms. Scott held leadership roles at Verisk Analytics, a global analytics company with proprietary data and products in the insurance, financial and energy verticals. Specifically, she joins us from Verisk Financial, one of the three main divisions of Verisk Analytics, where she was Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Ms. Scott led the company through a strategic rethink and organizational overhaul that resulted in the consolidation of all operations and productions functions of five subsidiary companies into one central organization. Prior to her COO position, she was President of Verisk Maplecroft, a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk Analytics, specializing in risk quantification, particularly in politics, economics, environment and human rights indices. As President, Sondra transformed the company into a cutting-edge public data analytics company driven by domain expertise. Sondra is also on the board of Gran Tierra Energy and is the Chairman and Co-Founder of the UK non-profit Girl Stats, an organization that develops tools, data analytics and insights to highlight the risks faced by women in global supply chains.

Ms. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Earth Sciences from Wesleyan University and a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering and Economics from University of Pennsylvania & Institut Francais du Petrole.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations designs, develops and delivers innovative solutions and services in ESG, knowledge management, healthcare, and sustainable development. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has provided insights, optimized operational efficiencies and empowered leaders to make positive-impact business decisions. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with a network of thousands of employees across 16 countries and 6 continents, ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance.

