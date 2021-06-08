JML Law Awarded $819,000 in Wrongful Termination Case for Disabled Client

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Today, JML Law announced that they won a massive arbitration case for their client Eric Engleman (Eric Engleman vs. Greystar Management Services, LP, and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC Case No. 01-19-0002-5313), who was wrongfully terminated by his employer, Greystar Management Services, LP. The final award granted to Mr. Engleman totaled more than $819,000 and included more than half a million dollars in damages.

'Our firm was proud to bring justice to a well-deserving client after years of hard-fought litigation in a forum that is many times stacked against the employee,' said Cathryn Fund, the lead attorney in this case for JML Law. Ms. Fund was supported by attorney Eden Kalderon throughout the litigation and during the hearing.

Mr. Engleman worked as a Community Property Manager for Greystar Management Services, LP, an international property management company. After Mr. Engleman returned from a disability-related finite leave of absence, he submitted complaints of disability discrimination and within a few short months his employer had concocted a pretextual reason for his termination. As a result of his termination, Mr. Engleman was forced to move from California to Oregon in order to support his family. JML Law argued that Mr. Engleman was retaliated against for submitting a complaint to his employer for disability discrimination, as supported by the fact that Greystar was unable to provide a legitimate business reason for the termination decision.

The arbitration was held December 1-2, 2020, before arbitrator Dana Welch with the American Arbitration Association. The final award included $532,002.49 for damages, $279,827.00 for attorneys' fees, and $7,183.91 for court costs, totaling $819,013.40.

Attorney Eden Kalderon

Attorney Cathryn Fund

About Cathryn 'Katy' Fund

Cathryn Fund is an attorney in JML Law's personal injury and employment law departments. Raised in upstate New York, Katy has spent her legal career representing individuals who have been injured by the unlawful acts of others. Katy is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and New England Law in Boston, Massachusetts, where she was repeatedly recognized for her academic excellence. After completing her legal education and prior to joining JML Law, Katy moved to California where she worked as a trial lawyer focusing on litigating catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters at a firm in Century City, California. Since joining JML Law in 2015, Katy has successfully tried numerous personal injury and employment matters to verdict and has been named a Super Lawyers 'Rising Star' for 2017-2021 and Up-and-Coming Top 50 Women in Southern California Rising Stars for 2020-2021.

About JML Law

Joseph M. Lovretovich is widely regarded as one of California's top trial lawyers, and 100% of his practice is devoted to litigation. JML Law is in the forefront of representing individuals who are subject to all types of employment discrimination. JML Law also focuses on personal injury and workers' compensation. For more information, please call (818) 835-5735, or visit http://www.jmllaw.com .

