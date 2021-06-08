Presentation on Thursday, June 10th at 2:00 pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Astro Aerospace (OTCQB: ASDN) ("Astro" or the "Company"), a developer of eVTOL aerial vehicles and drones, and Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon"), a developer of advanced eVTOLs, will be presenting virtually at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference on Thursday, June 10th at 2:00 pm EDT. On April 29th, Astro announced it had entered into an agreement under which Astro will acquire privately held Horizon. Horizon Co-Founder and CEO, Brandon Robinson, will be presenting.

Mr. Robinson will provide an overview of Astro's existing Alta and Elroy programs and the new funding provided by Astro to enable Horizon to speed up development of its X5 Cavorite. Horizon has successfully completed more than 200 test flights of its sub-scale prototype X5 Cavorite, a five-seater hybrid-electric eVTOL. The primary objective for the sub-scale eVTOL prototype's test flights is to verify aerodynamics, control systems and transitional flight. For vertical flight, the wing surfaces retract to open its ducted fans before closing again after it achieves a minimum forward speed, maximizing the craft's aerodynamic efficiency while lowering operational costs.

The full-scale X5 Cavorite, which is expected to travel up to an estimated 450 km/h with a 500-kilometre range, is designed for reduced hydrocarbon emissions, poor weather, traffic avoidance, and low-time pilots. The aircraft targets Urban Air Mobility, in addition to long range, Regional Air Mobility which is an underserved market by eVTOL competitors. The patented fan-in-wing allows the Cavorite to be the world's first eVTOL that can fly the majority of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place on Tuesday, June 8th- Thursday, June 10th, 2021 exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Astro Aerospace is the developer of an advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) aerial vehicles. Our mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at any time, from anywhere, bringing a new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream mode of transportation.

Our vision is "Flight Made Easy".

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that has developed the world's first eVTOL that can fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Our unique designs place the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Our X5 Cavorite eVTOL is designed to enter the market quickly and service a broad spectrum of early use-cases.

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its customers; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

