BZWR - LEAPING AHEAD AFTER STRONG MARCH REVENUE



March Revenue Jumps Again

Business Warrior previously reported that its March revenues increased over 350% compared to February. However, as the accounting for the month was closed, the actual revenue growth exceeded that estimate by reaching over 412% revenue growth. Additionally, the company is reporting that the positive momentum continued through April and May, which will result in the company's strongest quarter ever.

Combined Solution of Software and Marketing Results in Big Returns

Business Warrior's goal is to help its business subscribers determine what's preventing them from getting more customers, guide them to solve the problems identified, and propel their marketing campaigns forward to reach a clear return on investment. Its business model specializes in small local businesses or medium sized companies looking to scale up.

"Every business owner wants to know if their marketing dollars are giving them a return on their investment (ROI), but it remains a big, unknown answer to most of them. Our software identifies the gaps for their business, helps them solve those gaps and then we provide the solutions to get them more customers," said Business Warrior CEO, Rhett Doolittle.

Business Warrior's solutions are a unique combination of the company's proprietary software and the advertising campaigns they create on behalf of subscribers. Business Warrior is finding new ways to set up its subscribers for success, including how the software and services can get subscribers quicker ROI.

The company applied this solution to one of its subscribers in January and partnered with them to fund their advertising campaigns. Once a clear ROI was achieved, they scaled the campaigns up quickly and shared in the profits. This resulted in a massive revenue increase for the client and Business Warrior.

"The massive success we had with one of our partners was a perfect example of how our software and marketing solutions can work together to help businesses get more customers and scale up quickly," Doolittle commented on the recent financial success they've had this quarter.

For more information on Business Warrior's recent success and expectations for 2021, view an-interview with CEO, Rhett Doolittle, here.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC Pink: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:

Jonathan Brooks

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

