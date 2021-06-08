Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Three Additional Catalog Discount Bids in the State of Texas

Greatly Expands the Availability for All Galaxy Products in Texas

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded three additional catalog discount bids in the state of Texas.

The three districts include, White Settlement Independent School District ("ISD"), Arlington Independent School District ("ISD") and Abilene Independent School District ("ISD"), and are in addition to the recently announced Northwest Independent School District ("Northwest ISD") of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

White Settlement Independent School District is a public school district based in White Settlement, Texas. The district serves students in White Settlement and a portion of Fort Worth in west central Tarrant County, and encompasses a total of 6,700 student across 9 schools.

The Arlington Independent School District ("AISD") covers the majority of Arlington and much of the Tarrant County portion of Grand Prairie. The district serves the entirety of the small towns of Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens. The AISD enrolls nearly 60,000 students making it the 11th largest school district in Texas.As of the 2014-2015 school year, the Arlington Independent School District has a total of 76 schools, 10 high schools, 13 junior high schools and 53 elementary schools.

Abilene Independent School District is a public school district based in Abilene, Texas.

The district serves the cities of Abilene and Impact in northeastern Taylor County as well as the portion of Abilene that lies in southeastern Jones County. As of the 2009-10 school year, AISD enrolled 17,016 students in 2 High Schools, 2 Magnet High Schools, 4 Middle Schools, 15 Elementary Schools and numerous special and alternative campuses

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have made some tremendous strides into Texas lately, securing opportunities with these districts and others previously announced. This is significant as Texas is one of the largest states, in terms of educational spending. We have added additional reseller support in these territories and starting July 1 will have a full-time Galaxy sales representative employee focused on Texas."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

