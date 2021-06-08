PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management solutions provider, announced an evolution of its Worker Experience, Employer of RecordEOR) and Independent Contractor (IC) solution. The broadened offering helps organizations to better attract, manage and retain contingent talent. It affords a superior worker experience as part of today's best-of-breed workforce management programs.

The contingent workforce management space has entered a historic inflection point of strategic importance and financial P&L impact. As the contingent talent worker census approaches a full 50% of total employee headcount, with an uptick in remote work globally, there is an exponential increase in the complexity of sourcing and managing contingent workers from a regulatory, benefits, and pay rate perspective. To address these shifts taking place in the market, organizations seek solutions that provide compliance, payroll and benefit management, and risk mitigation while also creating an optimal contingent worker experience.

As such, PRO continues to take the lead on modernizing and innovating its Worker Experience/EOR offering as a critical component of the company's contingent workforce management platform. PRO's enhanced solution will increase an organization's ability to attract and retain non-employees while mitigating risk, increasing efficiency and driving cost savings.

When companies select its solution, PRO becomes the employer of record and assumes responsibility for worker bene?ts and risk management. PRO helps ensure workers are properly classi?ed, veri?cation occurs, onboarding functions and redeployment are facilitated. PRO also o?ers trends, analysis and reporting on hiring activity, market bill rates, market-driven changes and much more. Worker Experience and EOR services are also part of PRO's groundbreaking DirectSource platform, which leverages Eightfold's AI technology to more effectively and intelligently identify, engage and secure the best talent in the world, while achieving diversity goals.

From the industry's most comprehensive worker benefits package, which includes superior health and family benefits, PRO is constantly looking to optimize what it provides to both workers and clients. Additionally, PRO offers to customize its solution to ?t the requirements of each client, such as paid holidays, paid time off (PTO), paid parental leave, tuition assistance, etc.

The company also understands the significant working capital challenges presented to ICs. PRO is now offering its EarlyPay PRO solution. This allows ICs to receive payment prior to the client paying PRO. ICs can choose a payment term best suited for them.

"The entire world has now become one big talent pool where companies on different sides of the planet are battling for these knowledge, specialty skillset, digital-native contingent workers," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "While many organizations have successfully figured out how to facilitate remote work for their existing employees, the truly innovative companies are figuring out how to leverage this new normal to disrupt the talent acquisition landscape around the globe and across sourcing channels. To that end, our Worker Experience and EOR solution plays a critical role in helping industry-leading organizations optimally navigate the risk and costs associated with a global contingent workforce program while transforming the worker experience."

PRO's Worker Experience, EOR and IC solution is available to all clients. To learn more about this offering, please contact a PRO representative at information@prounlimited.com.

About PRO Unlimited

Servicing hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence, and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Modern Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency, and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. For more information, visit https://prounlimited.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

