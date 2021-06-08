Tobii Pro Launches New Mobile Eye Tracking Solution for Marketing and Advertising Research

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Pro, the global leader in eye tracking research solutions, today introduces a new mobile capability for their marketing and advertising research platform Sticky by Tobii Pro. For the first time, eye tracking research is now available for advertisers and marketers on desktop, laptop and mobile devices.

Sticky by Tobii Pro is a self-service online platform used for marketing and advertising researchers that combines webcam eye tracking and emotion recognition with online survey questions, making advanced quantitative research simple. With the new mobile capability, advertising and packaging researchers can gather insight into consumer behavior on smartphones. It will enable companies to determine the impact that advertising content has on awareness and how users respond to it, and measure users' reaction to different packaging designs and product details.

The mobile capability provides the ability to collect eye tracking data, without requiring additional hardware or software installations. By gathering insight into consumer behavior on devices consumers use most frequently, marketers and advertisers gain improved marketing effectiveness and speed to insight.

"We are now expanding the scope of the Sticky platform by adding a brand-new mobile capability, making Sticky a one-stop-shop for advertising and packaging studies", said Ali Farokhian, VP of Market Research & User Experience at Tobii Pro. "In today's fast changing society with mobile-first generations and where attention is a currency, marketers need to understand customers ever-changing preferences and interests, across all devices."

Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest advertising buyers globally, has been testing the new capability for ad performance and has already seen benefits from the new solution:

"As consumers move their media behavior more and more mobile, Sticky enables learnings & insights from where the consumers really are and, consequently, allow us as P&G to continue keep the consumer at heart. During our pilot study with Sticky by Tobii Pro, we discovered a great tool to measure media attention through a smoothly handled project given Tobii's collaborative approach.", said Tobias Graaf Bjöersdorff, Nordic Data & Digital Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble.

For more information, visit: www.tobiipro.com/product-listing/sticky-by-tobii-pro

