Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Agreement with Century Restaurant Group and New Channel Partner Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, today announced that it has launched a reseller program for its restaurant payment solution and that Century Restaurant Group has signed an agreement to be its first reseller partner.

"We are excited to launch our new reseller program with Century Restaurant Group joining us as our first partner in the program,' said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "We believe that our reseller program will be key to our ability to scale and distribute our restaurant mobile ordering, payment and digital loyalty solution across the North American continent."

Perk believes that its reseller program offers companies and individuals a lucrative income-generating opportunity in the rapidly growing business of digital payments and ordering. Under the reseller program, resellers have the right to sell Perk's restaurant ordering and payment solution to restaurants and receive a share of the revenue received on every order. Perk's restaurant solution includes QR code payment, PayByPhoto, order from table, pre-order and pick-up, self-managed delivery and Perk's proprietary digital loyalty program. By working with resellers, Perk will be able to scale up its business without having to hire a large sales and operations workforce that would be required to physically support brick & mortar restaurants across North America.

"We are excited to partner with Perk and bring its innovative ordering and payment solution to the restaurant industry," said Justin Strange, President of Century Restaurant Group. "I believe that ordering and paying directly through your mobile device while sitting at your table is the future for restaurants and the time is right to bring this solution to the market as restaurants begin to re-open following the pandemic restrictions lifting."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement with Century, Perk will receive a recurring annual fee in addition to a percentage share of transaction fees. Century will have exclusive reseller rights for the restaurant vertical in the Greater Vancouver region and Perk will provide technical support. The agreement also includes a minimum sales target for Century to achieve over a three-year period.

Perk also announced today that Amazon.ca digital gift cards are now available on its platform in Canada. Amazon.ca digital gift cards can be purchased by using Perk Coins, which are earned by making purchases on Perk Hero.

About Century Restaurant Group

Century Restaurant Group DBA "Century Service" was founded in 2019 by Justin Strange and his team with the goal of bringing a focused digital solution to dine-in restaurants. Century's model allows customers control over their dining experiences by initiating instant ordering and payment solutions right from their phone - something customers have come to expect with the latest food ordering technologies gaining popularity. Century is excited to pair hospitality professionals with technology that will bring a seamless digital dine-in experience to complement the current model and aid in the recovery of the hospitality industry caused by the pandemic.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk has partnered with vetted specialized brands across North America to bring its customers products that are eco-friendly, natural, organic, and ethically sourced. Consumers can also buy digital gift cards from top merchants that include gaming and electronics, apparel, dining, and more. The Perk Hero platform, currently available in Canada and the U.S., was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology fit for businesses of all sizes. The platform also features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay and Alipay, as well as its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, e-commerce dropshipping capabilities, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com .

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299 investors@perklabs.io

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager, Corporate Communications

CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 229

iryna@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively 'forward-looking information') within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", 'believe', "thinks", 'expect', "exploring", "expand", "could", 'anticipate', 'intend', 'estimate', "plan", "pursue", 'potentially', "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that Perk's reseller program will be key to its ability to scale and distribute its mobile ordering, payment and digital loyalty solution across the North American continent, that its reseller program will be a lucrative income-generating opportunity, and that Perk will be able to scale up its business without having to hire a large sales and operations work force. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650842/Perk-Labs-Announces-Agreement-with-Century-Restaurant-Group-and-New-Channel-Partner-Program