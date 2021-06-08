Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with MI3 Communications Financieres Inc. ("MI3").

The Agreement is for an initial term of six months renewable on an annual or semi-annual basis and may be terminated upon 30 days' written notice by either party. In consideration for the services of MI3, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $3,000 per month. Pursuant to the Agreement, Fjordland shall also grant MI3 a stock option to purchase 100,000 common shares of Fjordland at a price of $0.125 per share for a period of 5 years with one quarter of the options vesting every three months. If the Agreement is terminated, the options expire 12 months after termination.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President, commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome Quebec-based MI3 to our team. As the operator of the Renzy Nickel Project it will be a great advantage for us to have MI3 communicating efficiently with members of the Quebec financial community. Their plan is to use certain communication channels including social media, phone campaigns, and participation in select Quebec-based conferences to help increase Fjordland's visibility and investor audience."

MI3 is not related to the Company and does not have any direct or indirect material interest in Fjordland or its securities, other than the stock options as described above. The stock option grant and the Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About MI3

Launched in 2007, MI3 is a Montreal-based new-age financial communication company geared for today's fast-paced global economy. MI3's services were developed to leverage the trading and market experience of our bilingual team to provide public relations, market-making activities and investor relations to Canadian public companies.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada.

Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec from Quebec Precious Metals. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70 % Nickel and 0.72 % Copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 235 sq. km.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit.

Fjordland is currently reviewing its West Milligan copper gold project located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper gold mine in central British Columbia. The project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp.

Fjordland has an option from CanAlaska Uranium to earn an initial 49% interest in the North Thompson Nickel Belt project, situated 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The project is considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

