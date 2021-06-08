Veteran Tech & Telecom Exec Andy Charalambous Joins OpenVault

Sales pioneer named VP EMEA Sales to expand company's international reach

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, announced today it has strengthened its international presence with the appointment of Andy Charalambous as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Charalambous will leverage more than 30 years of sales experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors to help OpenVault's broadband technology solutions solve network and subscriber management issues across the EMEA market. As a veteran sales executive, Charalambous has played a pivotal role in helping many North American tech and telco companies rapidly accelerate sales growth around the world.

"As the demand for our broadband solutions continues to grow in the EMEA region, it is critical that we have someone with Andy's market experience leading our sales efforts," said Josh Barstow, Chief Revenue Officer of OpenVault. "Andy's vast industry expertise and collaborative approach with customers will be invaluable as OpenVault continues to expand its global footprint to meet the growing global demand for broadband services."

Prior to joining OpenVault, Charalambous served as managing director for Prospect Theory, a strategic partnership and business development consulting group specializing in the technology and telco industries. In the years since he sold the first IBM compatible PC, Charalambous has headed up EMEA sales efforts for key companies across the globe, including Marconi (acquired by Ericsson), World Wide Packets (Ciena), Unisphere (Juniper Networks) and others in which he helped drive market growth that contributed to positive exit strategies.

"Telecom and cable operators' future success in today's post-pandemic world will depend on how well they can stay ahead of new usage trends that will impact network performance," said Charalambous. "OpenVault's innovative tools provide the visibility and management the broadband industry needs to maintain peak service quality and capitalize on revenue opportunities that service growth is creating."

