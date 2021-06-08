Workday, Inc.: Workday Announces Plans to Deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany

Increasing Demand for Payroll in the Cloud Fuels Continued Growth Across EMEA and Asia-Pacific Regions

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (https://www.workday.com/)(NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/products/financial-management/overview.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/products/human-capital-management/overview.html), today announced plans to deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany.



Workday Payroll (https://www.workday.com/en-us/products/payroll-workforce-management/payroll.html) for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany will leverage the company's core payroll foundation in the cloud to provide human capital management (HCM), time, absence, and a payroll solution in a single system. With worker data in Workday HCM flowing seamlessly to Workday Payroll, customers can make their payroll processes more efficient and accurate, and better support their compliance with regulatory laws and standard business practices in these markets.

Now more than ever, organizations need to be agile and deliver remarkable employee experiences. Workday Payroll helps customers gain control of their payroll processes, data, and costs with the flexibility to configure payroll as business needs change. As part of this, a single mobile app is integrated with other worker environments and applications, intuitive self-service, and pay on-demand (https://blog.workday.com/en-us/2020/ways-to-support-frontline-workers-financial-wellbeing.html)*. And with Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, administrators will have the same real-time and intuitive Workday experience they're accustomed to while benefiting from continuous payroll calculations, smart payroll audits, and built-in reporting - all within Workday.

Early adopters of Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany are expected to begin deployments in calendar year 2023. Today, Workday offers payroll solutions directly in the U.S., Canada, France, and the UK, in addition to partnerships with global partners to deliver payroll solutions covering over 120 countries around the world.

"Workday continues to be adopted by some of the largest organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and now is the time to begin expanding our cloud payroll in these markets," said Adam Kovalevsky, general manager, Payroll, Workday. "With Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, customers will have the control, flexibility, and insight they need to seamlessly support compensation, benefits, and compliance changes while delivering an exceptional experience for their employees."

"Payroll is the hard stuff for enterprises, but they have to get it right every time. Always on payroll, smart audits, and spotting anomalies - all of these capabilities drive autonomy and better control so payroll runs automatically and intelligently on its own, removing much of the manual and sometimes error-prone work. That's where payroll and HR are going, evolving to be autonomous and self-driving and bringing with it dramatic levels of efficiency," said Holger Mueller, principal analyst & VP, Constellation Research, Inc. "It's exciting for Workday customers to learn about the new payroll platform capabilities and the extension of Workday Payroll to Australia and Germany."

Workday (https://www.workday.com/) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/products/financial-management/overview.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/products/human-capital-management/overview.html), helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries-from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com (https://www.workday.com/).

* Available in Workday Payroll for the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's and Workday Strategic Sourcing's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in Workday's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Workday's Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and future reports that may be filed with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

