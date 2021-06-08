Finomial Named a Finalist at the 2021 FSTech Awards and Waters Rankings

Shortlisted for 2021 FSTech RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' Best AML Compliance Solution Provider

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Finomial , a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today announced that it has been named a finalist for FSTech Awards 2021 Compliance or RegTech Project of the Year and Waters Rankings' 2021 Best AML Compliance Solution Provider. The FSTech award winners will be announced at a London ceremony on September 8, 2021. For Waters Rankings, voting is open now , closing on June 11, 2021, with the winners announced on July 16, 2021.

This has been a record year for Finomial. In addition to the FSTech Awards and Waters Rankings, in 2021, Finomial was shortlisted for the HFM US Fund Services Awards as well as the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. From Q1 2020 to today, Finomial has seen rapid adoption of its platform as fund administrators globally shifted to remote work, and now, the Finomial platform services over 3,200+ funds, totalling +$1.5 trillion USD assets.

"It is an honor to have been selected as a finalist for the FSTech Awards and Waters Rankings," said Meredith Moss, founder and CEO of Finomial. "Our increasing industry recognition and adoption is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and our clients' collective support. We partner with our clients and grow with them. These recognitions are shared by the Finomial team and our clients equally."

Finomial offers a complete investor onboarding solution for alternative investment managers and their fund administrators, including investor compliance, on-boarding, capital activity, collaboration, and regulatory reporting to global authorities. Its platform is used to provide investor services to over 3,200 funds across hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. For more information or to schedule a demo of Finomial's Compliance Client Lifecycle Management ('CCLM') platform, please contact info@finomial.com.

About Finomial

With over US$1.5 trillion in alternative assets serviced on our software platform across the globe, Finomial automates client on-boarding, comprehensive due diligence, and global regulatory reporting in a rapidly changing compliance environment - all while delivering a digital client experience. Finomial is transforming the interactions between financial institutions and their investors, minimizing the friction so GPs and LPs can focus on what matters.

