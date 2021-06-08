Seasoned experts to help financial institutions with evidence-based transformation and add value to their bottom line

SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other key industries, has expanded its consulting, benchmarking, and data analytics services with the addition of several experts based in Europe.

David Royle joins SRM Europe as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Financial Services Consulting. Prior to joining SRM Europe, David was partner and co-lead of the Grant Thornton Financial Services Business Consulting team.

Jehan Sherjan, Pete Bainbridge, Seun Sotuminu, and John Cooper, all previously of Grant Thornton, bring complimentary skills from the Insight and Peer Analysis team and Data Science to form SRM's Insight and Data Analytics Services (IDA) practice.

Neil Whittaker, CEO of SRM's European arm, stated, "The addition of this group of professionals establishes a robust market insights and data analytics practice. The team brings deep expertise to our firm and that allows us to deliver extended value to our clients at a time when it is much needed."

The new members of the SRM team have received multiple commendations for their client work from both the Management Consultancy Association and the British Banking Authority. Their evidence-based transformation methodology is unique in the industry in its application of proprietary benchmarks and data science. This approach provides new insight into clients' businesses and helps drive fundamental and sustainable change. Key areas of focus include digital and data innovation, customer experience and behaviors, and operational benchmarking.

Brad Downs, CEO of SRM and Chairman of SRM Europe, commented, "The team's evidence-based transformation methodology represents a powerful tool that can have a material impact on financial institutions and other critical industries operating in the European market. They are second to none in understanding how to unlock the value of market data and benchmarks to optimize vendor relationships."

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped more than 1,000 financial institutions add $3.6 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, artificial intelligence, and operational efficiency. SRM's decades of experience have lowered costs, grown revenues, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. For more information visit www.srmcorp.com and follow the company on LinkedIn or at @SRMcorp.

