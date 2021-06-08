Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass enterprise SaaS backup solution is now part of IBM's product portfolio through the IBM Passport Advantage program. Through Passport Advantage, IBM sellers, partners, and distributors around the world will be able to sell Compass under IBM part numbers to any organizations, particularly complex enterprises, that greatly benefit from the automated data protection and anti-ransomware solutions Compass delivers.

"With IBM's global sales ecosystem, entering IBM Passport Advantage gives more enterprises the opportunity to experience Compass' game-changing automated backup and security solution. Compass enhances and extends IBM technologies by automating more than 80% of backup infrastructure operations, optimizing the backup landscape through analytics, and securing backup data, making it a valuable addition to IBM's data protection offerings," said Cobalt Iron CEO and founder Richard Spurlock. "Compass automates, orchestrates, and optimizes IBM and other technologies to improve business outcomes. Now it will be simple for IBM and its channel partners to order Compass directly through IBM Passport Advantage."

Through proprietary technology, the Compass data protection platform integrates with, automates, and optimizes best-of-breed technologies, including IBM Spectrum Protect, IBM FlashSystem, IBM Cloud, and IBM Cloud Object Storage. Compass will enhance IBM's data protection product portfolio with a modernized solution that delivers industry-leading cybersecurity and operational simplicity for backup infrastructures, multicloud integrations, and SaaS. In turn, with Compass in the IBM product portfolio, Cobalt Iron immediately has a global sales force with strong relationships in enterprise accounts that are an ideal fit for the Compass platform. Both customers and IBM partners will benefit from having greater accessibility to the simplicity and security of Compass.

Cobalt Iron Compass is now available for purchase through the IBM Passport Advantage program.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 8 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

Image Caption: Compass enterprise SaaS backup is now available to IBM's global sales ecosystem, enhancing and extending IBM technologies with automated data protection and anti-ransomware.

