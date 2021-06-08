Anzeige
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 8, 2021 to approve the application of AS "Valmieras
stikla škiedra" and to delist its 23 903 205 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100485,
ticker VSS1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS
"Valmieras stikla škiedra" is set to June 18, 2021. 

AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting
from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
on March 29, 2021. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on
May 17, 2021. After the mandatory takeover bid of shares, Duke I S.à r.l. owns
20 095 064 shares of the Company, which constitute 84,07 % of the Company's
voting shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
