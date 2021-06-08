Axion Trade Continues Expansion into APAC to Offer Clients Sign up Bonuses and Competitive Spreads

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / With the recent surge in FX trading in Asia, Axion Trade, the leading currency solutions provider for both retail and institutional clients, today announced it is entering the APAC space through multiple partnerships in Asia. Through partnerships with established education centres such as EDPFX, AlphaFX Academy & RadicalFX, along with other up-and-coming brands like VSkillsFX & DeltalyteFX, Axion Trade will be leveraging on their partners' existing network to tap into the local markets, providing regional support to system integrators and distributors for Axion Trade products and services.

Asia, together with its growing markets, offers enormous business potential. More retail investors have picked up or increased trading during Covid-19 pandemic, with the intent to opening additional income streams or to participate in the increased volatility in the market.

'We're living in extraordinary times. We have seen more retail investors picking up or increasing their trading activities during Covid-19 pandemic, with the intent to opening additional income streams or to participate in the increased volatility in the market,' said Amos Tsai Wang, Managing Director of Axion Trade.

'Millennials are by far the most significant group in trading, with more than 40% of traders aged 25 to 34. They are less fearful of taking risks in exploring new trading instruments such derivatives and option. We see this as a golden opportunity to expand our outreach with attractive sign-up bonuses, competitive rates and spreads as low as zero on certain currency pairs,' added Wang.

Over the years, Axion Trade has established a strong foundation from which it is well positioned to deliver future growth. With a proven track record in UK and US, Axion Trade remains fully committed to providing its clients and introducing brokers in the Asia markets with access to a wide range of instruments and advanced trading tools.

Axion Trade is a US-based leading currency solutions provider that provides retail and institutional clients competitive spreads and superior liquidity. Axion Trade holds a Money Services Business (MSB) License issued by USA, Registration No. 31000175281855 for foreign exchange dealing, and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and National Futures Association under NFA ID 0533447. With a proven track record of strong financial results and stable growth, Axion Trade has put itself in an enviable position as a trusted market leader and innovator.

