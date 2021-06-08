Biophotonics Market Growth Reliant on Increasing Adoption of Light Therapy and Microscopy: Future market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global biophotonics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth of over 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031, forecasts ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights.

Growing geriatric population and extensive use of biophotonics in cell and tissue diagnostics are the key factors propelling the market growth. Advent of nanotechnology in biophotonics and increasing application of biophotonics within light therapy and microscopy will improve the demand.

Biophotonics are extensively used in light therapy, as light therapy devices are acquiring center stage in the healthcare industry. Also, government support through funding and investment in medical diagnostics is improving the market demand.

Integration of detection, diagnosis, and staging during the time of endoscopy is providing growth opportunities for the market players. Significant developments in the field of see-through imaging techniques, especially in medical diagnostics and drug discovery, will improve the market demand.

Extensive usage of biophotonics endoscopic techniques, especially in providing functional and biochemical information in the application of medical therapeutics will drive the market growth.

Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, insomnia and others have improved the demand of light therapy in the field of medical therapeutics. This in turn will bolster the growth of biophotonics market.

According to FMI, the application of biophotonics in microscopy and light therapy will witness an impressive growth, exhibiting the demand of over 15% each respectively over the forecast period.

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-92

"Technological advancements and soaring demand within medical therapeutics and diagnostics for treating lifestyle diseases such as obesity and insomnia will drive the market demand. Catering the heightened demand, biophotonics manufacturers have increased the development by incorporating advanced technology, generating expansion prospects in the industry," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Biophotonics Market Study

Medical diagnostics is anticipated to be the primary end-user of biophotonics market, exhibiting a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period

Non-medical applications in biophotonics market is estimated to project impressive growth of over 15.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

In terms of application, biosensors segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Microscopy and light therapy applications will expand at a CAGR of 15.1% each respectively in the upcoming decade

The U.S. is anticipated to be the major market owing to the increasing investment by the U.S. government in healthcare industry

Germany and the U.K are expected to collectively lead the Europe's biophotonics market owing to the expansion of healthcare industry

and the U.K are expected to collectively lead the biophotonics market owing to the expansion of healthcare industry Countries such as China , India and Japan will emerge as lucrative markets attributing to the technological advancements in the healthcare and imaging industry

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the biophotonics market are focusing on new product launches for the expansion of their product portfolios.

Adoption of latest technology in the healthcare sector have enabled the advent of the new players, leading to a competitive market.

Prominent market players are forging alliances with other top healthcare companies to maintain their position in the industry.

For instance, in June 2021, Alberta Biophotonics Inc. announced the acquisition of additional shares of Flurotech Limited, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation between the FluroTech, FluroTest Systems Ltd. and 2330853 Alberta Ltd.

Recently, another key player PhotoniCare Inc. announced the funding of more than US$ 7 million to commercially expand its imaging technology, TOMi Scope.

In May 2021, Olympus America announced the launch and clearance of its BF-UC190F endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) bronchoscope, a new addition to its EBUS portfolio of devices for lung cancer diagnosis and staging via needle biopsy.

Increasing investment and funding for biomedical imaging and initiatives for research & development are providing lucrative opportunities for the market players.

For example, recently, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced a funding of nearly US$ 32 million for biomedical imaging research, technology development, and the Bio Imaging North America international network of bio imaging facilities & communities.

Some of the prominent market players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in biophotonics market include:

Becton and Dickinson & Co.

Thermofisher Scientific

Affymetrix Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Olympus America

Andor Technology

Hamamatsu Photonics

Others

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-92

More Insights on the Global Biophotonics Market

Future Market Insights, in its latest study of global biophotonics market offers an unbiased analysis on the market trends and drivers, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Application

See-Through Imaging

Inside Imaging

Spectro molecular

Surface Imaging

Microscopy

Light Therapy

Biosensors

Others

End Use

Medical Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

Test Components

Non-Medical Diagnostics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which region has the highest growth in biophotonics market?

Which are the leading manufacturers operating in the biophotonics market?

How will the biophotonics market expand in the forecast period?

Which trends will drive the biophotonics market during the forecast period?

What are the challenges faced by leading players in the biophotonics market?

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/92

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

Hydro fluorocarbon market: The global hydro fluorocarbon market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Hydrotalcite market: The hydrotalcite market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Hydroxyapatite market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global hydroxyapatite market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-biophotonics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg