AITE Group: Aite Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards

Aite Group recognizes 10 innovative financial institutions leveraging best-in-class initiatives.

Boston, MA, June 08, 2021taking place virtually on June 17, recognize and celebrate the industry's best and brightest financial services firms across six dynamic categories.

In its second year, the awards program honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial services. They are the wealth management firms, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the six categories are as follows:

Digital Investment Management Offering: IQvestment

Financial Wellness:

North America: BrightPlan

BrightPlan Europe: Wealth Wizards

Digital Client Engagement:

Advisor Focused: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Risk Management: Morgan Stanley WM | Investment Solutions

Morgan Stanley WM | Investment Solutions ESG: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management Client Focused: Ameriprise Financial

Sales Enablement/Prospecting: Hightower Advisors

Digital Initiative of the Year: Formue

Digital Startup of the Year: SEBA Bank

"This year's Impact Innovation Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have made tremendous progress in all areas of digital client engagement over the last 18 months," says Aite Group research director Alois Pirker. "Excelling digitally has allowed leading firms to not only stay connected with their clients in times of social distancing but also transform their business models, expand client service offerings, and reach new client segments," he adds.

A global panel of six external experts on digital wealth management selected the winners based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

