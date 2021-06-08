Behind the Scenes of Big Data Solutions - Oxylabs to Host a Free Two-Day Conference for Web Scraping Community

Present and future of web scraping: registration opened for prominent industry conference OxyCon 2021

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / OXYLABS / Web scraping - a process that allows the collection of large amounts of public web data - is behind the growth and success of numerous industries. Thus, while the importance of big data in business is ever-growing, so is the interest in new web scraping possibilities. To share and discuss the trends and future outlook for public data gathering practices, Oxylabs will be hosting a free online conference - OxyCon 2021. It will take place on 25-26 August with early-bird registration available here .

The two-day online event will cover the most pressing topics in the field of web scraping. OxyCon's focus will be divided into three major themes: data collection for business, the future of web data gathering, and web scraping for developers. Participants will be able to navigate through 10 informative presentations by global business leaders, round-table discussions, Q&A sessions, workshops, and seminars.

"OxyCon is an opportunity for the web scraping community to get together, network and share insights, tips, common challenges and solutions. Despite being an indispensable part of modern business, the field is still not that widely covered. Thus, events like this provide an extremely valuable shot to keep a finger on the pulse", - says Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of the OxyCon organiser Oxylabs.

Among the most relevant business topics in the field is the ethical approach to web scraping. As the industry is maturing, it is moving towards stricter ethical frameworks on web data gathering and use. OxyCon participants will get acquainted with the best practices of integrating ethical standards.

Another pressing topic concerns the legal aspects of web scraping. While there's no industry wide regulation, it is crucial to identify the legalities of each specific use case. Dedicated sessions will cover legal matters for both seasoned professionals in the field, as well as businesses looking to kickstart their external data collection process.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are quickly taking over the data gathering processes from AI-powered proxies to ML-based fingerprinting. How does automatization help to achieve better data quality and what innovations will be next? Industry professionals will share their predictions for the future.

A special technical part of OxyCon will be focused on developers. As data sources get increasingly advanced, developers need to constantly adapt their skills to the changing landscape. Discussions and workshops with industry experts will provide them with hands-on experience.

OxyCon 2021 is an annual web scraping community gathering opportunity enabled by Oxylabs, a leading data gathering solutions provider. First organised in 2019, it was an instant hit. The event is intended for everyone interested in web scraping trends and best practices - web scraping professionals, developers, data scientists, analytics, decision makers, and everyone else.

