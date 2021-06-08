PIXIUM VISION

Pixium provided a minor business update on 2 June, indicating that it is seeking to capitalise on increased interest from US investors in recent months and that it has hired a US investment bank to advise on possible options, including a mechanism to list on the Nasdaq. The core operational focus remains on advancing the Prima Bionic Vision system (BVS) through the ongoing PRIMAvera pivotal EU study, with top-line data now guided for early 2023 (from late 2022 previously), with a potential European launch in late 2023. We have slightly pushed back our commercialisation forecasts and moderated our pricing assumptions, resulting in a new rNPV of €122.5m.

