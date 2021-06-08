Khiron receives its largest European medical cannabis shipment to date

Khiron's largest shipment to date of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis product arrives in Germany

Khiron 20/1, a THC-dominant Cannabis flower, becomes second Khiron-branded product to launch in Germany , having been prescribed in the UK

, having been prescribed in the UK 36.6kg shipment expected to have positive impact on Q2 2021 medical cannabis sales in Europe

German medical cannabis market positioned for significant growth with national insurance coverage and an estimated patient base of over 100,000

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the receipt of the Company's largest ever shipment of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis product for distribution and sale into the German market.

Recently, Khiron's German distribution partner, Nimbus Health GmbH, received approximately 36kg of Khiron 20/1 medical cannabis product, a THC-dominant cannabis flower product which has been prescribed to patients in the UK since July 2020. The new product increases the Company's German medical cannabis offering, which now includes both THC-dominant and CBD-dominant Cannabis products. As a result of the shipment, the Company expects to increase its European medical cannabis sales in the second quarter of 2021.

"As we launch another new product into Germany and more than triple our shipment volumes, our European team continues to demonstrate strong execution and leadership. In line with our Mission of improving patients' lives through medical cannabis, we continue to expand our offering of EU-GMP cannabinoid-based medicines. Simultaneously, we are developing additional products based on our Colombian extracts, whose efficacy and safety are backed by real-world evidence from over 20,000 prescriptions," comments Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director.

Khiron's European product portfolio now includes both THC-dominant and CBD-dominant cannabis flower products available for sale in Germany and the UK, two of the largest chronic pain markets in Europe. Over the coming months, the Company plans to increase patient access by expanding its product offering and medical education initiatives.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

