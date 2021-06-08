JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers announces next generation version of its fully rugged slim and light 10-inch Android tablet





Image available: monika@prismapr.com

JLT Mobile Computers announces next generation versionofitsfully rugged slim and light 10-inch Android tablet

Upgraded tablet offers Android 9along withasubstantial processing performance increase, sharper and brighter display, faster communication, USB Type-C, and higher resolution cameras

Växjö, Sweden, 8June 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of the Android 9 based next generation MT3010Atablet computer. With its small 10-inch form factor and light weight, the fully rugged tablet is ideal for deployment in markets such as warehousing, logistics, food and beverage, transportation, and ports.

The MT3010A tablet provides a substantial upgrade in terms of performance and functionality to the existing MT2010A, yet shares exterior design, dimensions, and peripherals with the predecessor model, preserving existing investment in platform peripherals and accessories.

Android holds a dominant market share in smartphones, with billions of users familiar with Android operation. Given the tremendous software and developer support, Android makes a perfect complement to Microsoft Windows based systems and infrastructure, as well as a migration opportunity from discontinued legacy systems. As a result, there have been very rapid technological and functional advancements in Android hardware and software, which JLT is bringing to its customers with the new MT3010A.

"Android is progressing in leaps and bounds in terms of raw performance and what it can do out there in the field," says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. "We're making sure our customers always get the latest and greatest, and our new MT3010A tablet is a major step forward for their operations and productivity. With this new unit, we're offering a big jump in performance and functionality to give customers in warehousing, ports and similar environments what they need on the job."

Like its predecessor, the new MT3010A combines tough, durable construction with a slim, light, and ergonomic form factor that fits anywhere and doesn't weigh the user down. The tablet can handle 4-foot (122 cm) drops to concrete, has a very wide operating temperature range, is IP65 dustproof and highly water resistant, and has been tested to rigorous MIL-STD-810H shock, drop and vibration military standards.

Among the MT3010A's immediately obvious improvements are the significantly higher performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDA660 octa-core processor and the much higher resolution of its Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixel) capacitive multitouch display with hand, glove, and rain modes that also offers twice the luminance and optical bonding for optimal sunlight viewability (800 vs 400 nits).

The new MT3010A comes with twice as much storage, 50% more system memory, much higher resolution front and rear cameras (8MP and 13MP), much faster 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, as well as much faster USB 3.1 wired connectivity on both a full-size Type A and a reversible Type C port. Optionally available are a Micro HDMI port, an integrated 1D/2D barcode reader, 4G LTE mobile broadband, an optional high-capacity battery and warm-swapping functionality.

Android 9, which has options for future upgrades, provides the MT3010A with enterprise features such as lock task mode, improved control over the user interface, support for multiple users as well as improved system security.

JLT offers an easy insert and release vehicle dock with VESA mounting support, additional USB support, and 9-36V DC vehicle power. Also available is a lockable vehicle cradle that keeps the tablet securely fastened to moving vehicles.

ContactJLT Mobile Computers for more information about the new MT3010A, or visit www.jltmobile.comto learn more about JLT's full range of products and services.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers USA PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/?utm_campaign=press_release__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/?utm_campaign=press_release__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance,less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachment