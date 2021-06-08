First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - trading in shares suspended

Trading with the shares in SPENN Technology A/S is suspended in relation to the ongoing change of identity of the company. Nasdaq Surveillance has assessed that the contemplated transaction and information about the business activities and the organization in the future SPENN Technology must be described and disclosed to the market. Trading with the company's share is suspended until further notice. In connection with change of identity Nasdaq reviews and assess whether alle conditions for admittance to trading is fulfilled in the same way as with an ordinary process for admittance to trading. The trading in the company's share will be resumed if Nasdaq's examination of the change of identity leads to the conclusion that the company fulfills the conditions for admittance to trading ________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001482