TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2021 | 16:17
First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - trading in shares suspended

Trading with the shares in SPENN Technology A/S is suspended in relation to the
ongoing change of identity of the company. Nasdaq Surveillance has assessed
that the contemplated transaction and information about the business activities
and the organization in the future SPENN Technology must be described and
disclosed to the market. 

Trading with the company's share is suspended until further notice.

In connection with change of identity Nasdaq reviews and assess whether alle
conditions for admittance to trading is fulfilled in the same way as with an
ordinary process for admittance to trading. The trading in the company's share
will be resumed if Nasdaq's examination of the change of identity leads to the
conclusion that the company fulfills the conditions for admittance to trading 



________________________________________________________________

