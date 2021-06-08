Access Bank wins 2 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Bank, one of the most established banks in Ghana, has won the "Most Innovative Retail Banking Brand" and the "Best CSR Bank" in Ghana for the year 2020. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria on the 3rd of December 2021 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Access Bank was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Access Bank winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Access Bank Ghana has been judged the best CSR Bank in Ghana for its commitment to the community in terms of providing financial services to the less privileged and also the Bank's corporate social responsibility initiative. It also won the retail award for its continued excellence in service delivery as well as its digital innovation in the retail banking sector."

Commenting on winning the award s, Mr. Olumide Olatunji (MD) of Access Bank said, "Retail Banking has been a key strategic focus for the Bank, informing its financial inclusion activities, and is proud the efforts are having an impact and duly recognised. As a truly African bank, we appreciate the rapidly evolving and increasingly complex business environment in which we operate. To take the lead, anticipate and solve problems of our customers and stakeholders, we have embraced a culture of innovation, and through an enterprise-wide approach, we are able to channel resources towards developing promising ideas that translate into pro?t and sustainable business growth."

This award relates to the Bank's corporate social responsibility and retail prowess and its positioning within the global financial community. This defines the future of banking and its commitment to delivering the purpose beyond banking to create a more sustainable future.

Though the year faced a worldwide pandemic that has upended commerce and made forecasting even more complicated, yet business must continue. Access Bank exemplifies a bank ready for the sharp rise in demand for alternative channels for banking services during the pandemic.

Access Bank is committed to leveraging technology to ensure convenience for clients. In addition, the Bank is committed to building lasting relationships by ensuring transparency in dealings and winning trust from clients.

With its selective network of operations in Ghana and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, Access Bank presents exciting career opportunities. The Bank acknowledges the passion, commitment, and can-do spirit.

About Access Bank

Access Bank Ghana commenced operations in 2009 as one of the most capitalised banks in the industry. With the mandate to provide Universal Banking Services, the Bank has been catering to Ghanaian corporate, commercial, retail and international business communities.

The Bank is a member of the Access Bank Group, a financial services conglomerate, with presence across eight African countries, China, India, Dubai, Lebanon and the United Kingdom, with a total asset base of more than US$18 billion.

The Bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) philosophy is anchored on the Bank's core belief in the critical role those financial institutions play in the economic development of their countries. Accordingly, the Bank is a catalytic agent for socio-economic development in Ghana and actively seeks to boost the Ghanaian economy's growth.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

