Trust Science pledge signed by Nobel Laureates, scientific leaders and science bodies worldwide

Trieste, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - The UNESCO International Day of Light on May 16th celebrated the worldwide campaign promoting the importance of science and the scientific process for society and sustainable development.

The Trust Science pledge saw supporters of science worldwide join together to affirm their appreciation for science. Notable signatories include Nobel and Breakthrough laureates, UNESCO prizewinners, CEOs, representatives from scientific societies and academies, individual scientists and students from nearly 100 countries.

"After a year in which we have seen science lead the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, we thought it was essential to highlight the importance of trusting its methods in guiding decisions," said Steering Committee Chair John Dudley. "The pledge focuses particularly on science's role in improving quality of life, a sentiment that clearly resonates around the world."

The International Day of Light recognizes the value of light science and technology and its role in providing clean energy, clean water, high-speed connectivity and medical treatments. The day was celebrated with events and hands-on activities in more than 55 countries.

The International Day of Light also highlighted the achievements of a number of Champions of Science, individuals from all fields whose work is changing the world.

"As a scientist, seeing this kind of support for the scientific process is inspiring," said Neysha Lobo-Ploch, FBH Berlin, UVphotonics NT GmbH, Germany and LightDay 2021 champion. "I'm honored to have my work acknowledged in this way."

After its initial launch with the International Day of Light, the TrustScience campaign will continue throughout 2021, and scientists worldwide will be organising targeted actions throughout the year.

Dudley explains, "A central aim of this initiative has been to remind members of the scientific community that we share a responsibility to ensure that the public has confidence in science and its outcomes. It is up to us to explain how science works and why it can be trusted."

The Trust Science campaign is organized by the IEEE Photonics Society, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and The Optical Society (OSA), together with the International Day of Light Steering Committee.

To sign the pledge and to learn more, please go to https://www.trust-science.org.

Contacts

For questions about how you can engage with the campaign, please contact: info@trust-science.org

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@trust-science.org

Social media: please share using TrustScience and LightDay2021

Social media links: Facebook; Instagram; Twitter

About the International Day of Light

The International Day of Light (LightDay)is a worldwide initiative that provides an annual focal point for the continued appreciation of light and the role it plays in science, culture and art, education and sustainable development, and in fields as diverse as medicine, communications and energy. The International Day of Light is administered from the International Basic Science Programme (IBSP) of UNESCO by a Steering Committee that includes representatives from a broad range of international partners: the American Institute of Physics (AIP), the American Physical Society (APS), Bosca, the China International Optoelectronic Exhibition (CIOE), Chinese Optical Society (COS), the European Centres for Outreach in Photonics (ECOP), the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC), the European Physical Society (EPS), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), the IEEE Photonics Society (IPS), the International Commission on Illumination (CIE), lightsources.org - the international network of accelerator based light sources, Light: Science and Applications, The Optical Society (OSA), Tampere University, SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, SESAME, Signify, Tampere University, Thorlabs, Transitions, the Université de Franche-Comté and Velux.

For information about the International Day of Light, please visit www.lightday.org.

Contacts for IDL:

John Dudley and Joseph Niemela Bethany Downer

2021 Steering Committee Chairs 2021 Communications Coordinator

Email: contact@lightday.org Email: contact@lightday.org

Media Contact for Trust Science:

pr@trust-science.org

About IEEE Photonics Society

The IEEE Photonics Society is the professional home for a global network of scientists, engineers and allied professionals who advance laser, optoelectronics, and photonics technology. As a technical society representing the IEEE, it is a vital part of the world's largest technical professional organization of more than 400,000 members dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, educational activities, and humanitarian initiatives, the IEEE Photonics Society provides its members in more than 160 countries the opportunity to grow professionally and stay on the forefront of transformational breakthroughs in photonics. PhotonicsSociety.org

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, was founded in 1955 to advance light-based technologies. Serving more than 255,000 constituents from 183 countries, the not-for-profit society advances emerging technologies through interdisciplinary information exchange, continuing education, publications, patent precedent, and career and professional growth. SPIE annually organizes and sponsors approximately 25 major technical forums, exhibitions, and education programs in North America, Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific. In 2020, SPIE provided more than $5 million in support of education and outreach programs. www.spie.org

About The Optical Society

Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders in light science and technology. The society serves over 432,000 customers and 22,000 members from more than 100 countries who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate achievements in the field. OSA provides quality research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its extensive global network of optics and photonics experts through world-renowned publications. For more information, visit osa.org.

Contact Details

pr@trust-science.org

+1 703-907-0010

pr@trust-science.org

Company Website

https://www.trust-science.org