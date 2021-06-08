Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project

Global identity solutions company commits to grow open source community and project, paving the way for growth of interoperable health identity solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that it has joined the steering committee, as a founding member, for Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health ("LFPH") project, helping to grow the open source community and capabilities of its codebase.

Cardea is a complete ecosystem that can be used by public health authorities, governments, organizations, and industries to enable people to maintain their privacy while holding and using an easily verifiable, trustworthy, unalterable proof of a health test or vaccination. One of the first projects to provide the related technology and guidance for implementation of the recently announced Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), also from Linux Foundation Public Health, Cardea helps facilitate the safe and free movement of individuals globally during the COVID pandemic.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a digital identity fintech company focused on empowering users to verify, manage, control, and create value from their digital identity. As a member of the Cardea steering committee, Liquid Avatar Technologies offers its expertise in real-world decentralized solutions to the open source community at Linux Foundation Public Health.

Liquid Avatar technologies recently announced the expansion of its Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem ("LAVCE") to create what management believes is one of the world's first digital identity consumer centric Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that supports all verifiable credentials stakeholders, including holders, issuers and verifiers within a "Trust Triangle" transaction environment, compliant with W3C standards.

"Linux Foundation Public Health and the Cardea project are leaders at the intersection between public health technology and the open source decentralized identity community," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer. "By joining the Cardea steering committee, Liquid Avatar brings with it a deep skillset in the commercialization of decentralized identity and a unique position at the forefront of digital ID security and technology. We will focus our efforts at Cardea to help build the diversity of its community, to further grow the project's capabilities and to further align with Good Health Pass."

LAVCE will incorporate tools from the Cardea project in upcoming enhancements to provide electronic issuance and verification of COVID-19 testing results, enabling manufactures, retailers, sports arenas, camps, recreational and healthcare facilities, hospitality, manufacturing, government, tourism, and transport operations to ensure that individuals are verified and have accurate and timely test results to keep operations safe and open, helping people to get back to everyday activities.

"The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the transition to digital services for people all over the world, and we're supporting the credential issuers with our active participation in many of the organizations, steering and working committees that are helping drive the education and development of community standards" said Reiser. "Controlling your wallet starts with who you are. We are on a mission to empower people to manage and control their digital identity and to securely and safely be able to prove who they are and benefit from their personal data. Cardea and the LFPH community are essential components to moving the needle towards a safer, more private digital world for all of us."

The company is also a member of the Trust over IP Foundation steering committee, a Founding Member of the Lumedic Exchange, a member of the Good Health Pass Collaboration, and a node operator on the Indicio Network. Liquid Avatar Technologies continues its work in thought leadership on issues related to digital government, cybersecurity, and universal digital and data standards.

About Cardea. - https://cardea.app

Cardea is a complete ecosystem for the exchange of privacy-preserving digital credentials, open sourced as a project in Linux Foundation Public Health. Launched by Indicio.Tech, Cardea provides an easily verifiable, trustworthy, unalterable proof of health tests or vaccination that can be shared in a privacy-preserving way. Cardea easily integrates with existing health systems to ensure trusted data sources for credentials and uses decentralized identity technology to enable better control of data for individuals. Cardea recently announced its first reference implementation in partnership with SITA for the Aruba government.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

Liquid Avatar Technologies has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

