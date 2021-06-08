Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Maven Wireless Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (285/21)

On request of Maven Wireless Sweden AB, company registration number 559065-6384, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 10, 2021. Shares Short name: MAVEN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 50,786,825 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961180 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226643 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559065-6384 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.