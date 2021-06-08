ATFX Won the Best Institutional Forex Broker Award

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect just won the Best Institutional Forex Broker Award at the recently concluded Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B. The awards are in their second year and their main goal is to celebrate global businesses that are leading innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

The organiser of the Global Forex Awards B2B, recently unveiled the winners of this year's awards in 21 different categories. ATFX Connect emerged as the Best Institutional Forex Broker.

ATFX Connect's win is a culmination of its hard work and dedication of the broker's management and staff who have worked tirelessly to provide the best Forex services to institutions that need seamless Forex services.

The awards are unique in that the winners of each category are chosen by their peers via a public voting system. The voting process took place throughout April 2021 with over 9000 votes cast from 3400+ unique voters.

The award confirms ATFX Connect's crucial role as a service provider to other companies that are part of the B2B forex trading ecosystem as well as independent businesses that need the institutional Forex services provided by the broker.

Over the last 18 months ATFX have invested heavily in their technology and product offering. We have continued to develop our Multi Access Platform "ATFX CONNECT" and have added a number of new order functions designed to give our clients more options and flexibility when trading. The platform offers low latency, quick order entry and competitive pricing in a stable environment with a choice of either Agency or Margin configuration. ATFX Connect provides clients with direct market access to a number of Tier 1 bank and Non Bank liquidity providers, allowing them to leverage our aggregated pricing feeds via FIX API or Gui. The platform's technology also allows ATFX Connect to provide our clients with tailored liquidity streams designed to meet their needs on a sweep or full amount basis.

ATFX Connect recently partnered with a tier-1 Prime Broker to provide seamless liquidity solutions and prime brokerage services to its institutional clients, while eliminating some of the routine hurdles faced by these clients.

The broker remains committed to transforming the institutional Forex brokerage industry by offering innovative services that make it easier for more firms to benefit from institutional Forex services.