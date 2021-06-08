RDP Powder Market to Expand At 7% CAGR; Thriving Construction Industry in Emerging Nations Driving Growth: Fact .MR

Growing demand of RDP powder for waterproofing due to its hydrophobic properties drives the market growth

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact MR, the global RDP powder market is forecast to cross the valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031. RDP powder is added to cement renders to enhance their adhesion, workability, and flexibility.

Rising demand for reducing efflorescence in cement renders especially in exterior and wet interior applications will fuel the RDP powder demand.

RDP powders effectively enhance durability, tensile strength, impact resistance, and flexibility of mortars which is necessary for construction of green buildings. Increasing private investments towards developing plasters, insulating systems, and architectural paints with less VOC will accelerate market growth.

Some of the leading companies are investing in research and development to offer greater performance of RDP powder. For instance, Celanese Corporation introduced ELOTEX RDP polymer powders which assist in application of flexible waterproofing membranes on difficult to coat substrates.

The formed polymer-modified membrane is highly resistant against chloride and sulphate ions, carbon-dioxide and other aggressive media. Introduction and development of similar products will further assist in market growth during the forecast period.

Surge in market growth was observed due to pandemic induced demand for hospital and supporting infrastructure in China in 2020. Announcement of strict VOC emission norms will fuel the development of highly sustainable adhesive solution leading to market growth.

"Increasing investment in the development of eco-friendly and sustainable RDP powder production process will pave way for market growth," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Strict government rules restricting volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions is driving RDP powders market demand across key industries in U.S.

Initiation of massive infrastructural projects like developing high speed rail network will create lucrative growth opportunities in China .

. Increasing government investment towards infrastructure development as a part of their low cost housing scheme will accelerate the market growth in India .

. Rapid industrial and nonresidential construction and infrastructure development like establishment of water supply pipelines, erection of schools and hospitals in Indonesia will heighten the RDP powder market demand.

will heighten the RDP powder market demand. High adhesion, elevated heat resistance, minimal VOC emissions, and superior scrub resistance properties of vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) RDP powder will fuel its market demand throughout the forecast period 2021-2031.

Prominent Drivers

Incorporation of RDP powder in developing cost-effective and environmentally-friendly residential and non-residential buildings by mixing RDP powder with mortars will positively influencing the market demand.

RDP powders assist in arresting volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions to a very large extent, which fuelling their demand.

Increasing use of RDP powder in water proofing as it reduces capillary water absorption in cement-based building products will elevate the market growth.

Key Restraints

RDP powder offers high risk of explosion and decomposition reaction, restraining the market growth.

Smoke produced by RDP powder is toxic and bad for human health. The irritation in eyes, nose and throat is further restricting the adoption of the product.

Burning of RDP powder produces carbon monoxide which is hazardous to the environment is limiting the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in RDP powder market profiled by Fact.MR are Wacker Chemie AG, Nouryon (AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals), Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Synthomer Plc., Hexion Inc., VINAVIL S.p.A., Dairen Chemical Corporation, Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Organik Kimya, FAR Polymers, Archroma, SIDLEY Chemical Co. Ltd., Boading Hualian Lingshi Technology Co. Ltd., Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

The market players are focusing on the penetrating into potential and new markets. They are employing organic and inorganic marketing strategies to achieve the goal.

Market players are also focusing on strengthening their supply chain by establishing new networks. They are also looking to expand their production capacity and fast track their new product launches.

Around US$ 100 Mn investment was done by Wacker Chemie AG in October 2020 to elevate its integrated production site at Nanjing , China . This will increase facility's polymer manufacturing capabilities especially high-quality binders for the construction segment

investment was done by Wacker Chemie AG in to elevate its integrated production site at , . This will increase facility's polymer manufacturing capabilities especially high-quality binders for the construction segment Nouryon launched a global patent-pending smart-tagged polymer line of products named "LumaTreat TM" in March 2021 . The product launch provided a major breakthrough in the water treatment domain, providing fluorescent monomers which attach to a deposit controlling agent

More Valuable Insights into RDP Powder Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global RDP powder market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The study reveals segments the RDP powder market on the basis of polymer type (acrylic RDP powder, vinyl acetate ethylene (vae) RDP powder, vinyl ester of versatic acid (veova) RDP powder, styrene butadiene RDP powder), application ( RDP powder for mortar & cement, RDP powder for masonry mortar, RDP powder for waterproofing mortar), and end-use industry ( RDP powder for residential use, RDP powder for non-residential use), across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for RDP powder market growth?

What is likely to be the future outlook of RDP powder market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for RDP powder market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in RDP powder market?

Who are the leading players operating in RDP powder market?

