With year-over-year growth projections exceeding 100% in the Middle East, this partnership will allow Incorta to address the specific data analytics and business intelligence needs in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Eastern Europe

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced a multi-year partnership with MDSap, a sub-holding of Midis Group, a global leader in redistributing and reselling, to expand its go-to-market in the Middle East, Turkey, and Eastern Europe and address the region's growing need for modern analytics and business intelligence. The partnership will provide MDSap's 400 global enterprise customers with a fast and scalable data analytics solution, bringing Incorta's Direct Data Platform to key regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Eastern Europe.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a rapid increase in the need for advanced technology, and Incorta's presence in the Middle East is expected to grow by more than 100% this year a market valued at $11 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $28 billion by 2026. The partnership will help replace outdated, legacy solutions, bringing modern data analytics to new and existing customers at unprecedented speed and scale.

"We're thrilled to partner with Incorta to bring their state-of-the-art data analytics solution to our enterprise customers," said Tony Achkar, group managing director of MDSap. "As the Middle East, Turkey and Eastern Europe regions continue to experience rapid digitization, our customers need a modern solution to help them keep up with today's pace of business. Incorta is allowing them to analyze their data at a level of speed and scale they've never seen before."

As SAP's gold partner, MDSap leverages SAP technology and other solution providers to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently. Making smart, data-informed decisions is a key part of operating a business, as MDSap customers require the ability to quickly analyze, ingest and then act on their data in order to gain crucial insights about their business. Incorta's Direct Data Platform will enable users to analyze massive sets of data at lightning speed, allowing them to maximize the full value of their data.

"The Middle East presents exciting opportunities for digital transformation and growth, especially in the data analytics market," said Incorta CEO Scott Jones. "We are proud to be partnering with MDSap to help more companies in the region innovate and thrive with tools for making the most of their business data."

The Incorta and MDSap integration is available now.

About Incorta

Incorta is the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping. Purpose-built to help companies stay ahead of the accelerating rate, volume, and complexity of modern enterprise data, the platform delivers unmatched speed and visibility. Incorta is built with open standards and integrates with cloud-friendly tools and platforms, making it easy to consolidate data in the cloud and extract meaningful insights. By making any data source continuously available for analytics, the platform helps business leaders, business teams, and data scientists make more accurate, timely and transparent decisions with faster access to richer data sets. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.

About MDSap

MDSap, a gold partner of SAP and expert in SAP's banking solutions, has over 25 years of in-depth experiences helping customers manage, integrate, analyse and mobilize business mission critical data across the enterprise. The company has an exceptional track record providing turnkey IT solutions across the Middle East, Turkey Central Eastern Europe to over 400 enterprise customers and government entities. MDSap is part of the Midis Group and is a member of EPM International and currently operates 10 offices across the Middle East, Turkey and Central Eastern Europe.

About Midis Group

With more than 5,000 professionals, representing the top 100 global IT vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is an international organization of over 170 companies across Europe, the Middle East Africa. The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail. It was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. The group focuses on providing the best in services, with integrity, to vendors, partners, and customers across the destinations it serves. For more information, visit: www.midisgroup.com.

