Convert Italia, a Valmont company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one of Europe's largest global energy companies to collaborate on 700 megawatts of solar projects. The projects will begin over the next 18 months and be implemented in different regions of Europe, including Italy and possibly extending into additional countries. The scope of the project represents enough energy to power 133,000 homes, and is a collaborative effort by both companies to drive the shift to a decarbonized society.

The document outlines a roadmap for delivery of innovative solar tracker technology for photovoltaic plants: the ConvertTRJ single-axis tracker. "The Convert TRJ is an industry-leading tracker that allows companies to maximize performance when working in difficult topographic and layout conditions," says Yury Reznikov, vice president of global solar. "Stated simply, the Convert TRJ tracker can be installed where others cannot."

Going Where Others Cannot

The Convert TRJ Tracker is highly differentiated with a unique controller architecture, Reznikov explains. This tracker design enables customers to more effectively utilize project land by placing more solar structures, save civil costs by minimizing grading, and have complete control over the system with the TRJ-AI SCADA system.

Plus, with its modular design and superior engineering, Reznikov adds, Convert TRJ provides utilities structural technology that allows solar panels to generate more power and energy with less maintenance than traditional trackers. In fact, single-axis trackers offer system production increases of up to 25% compared to fixed-tilt systems, and will operate for more than 30 years.

Innovative Options for Solar Infrastructure

Reznikov says Valmont Utility recognized the opportunity of working in the solar space because of demand for more viable and innovative solar options in the European utility sector. "We offer a full range of complete grid infrastructure solutions making everything work together and streamlining the process, from solar technology to substations and beyond. We have been able to leverage our global supply chain and industry-leading solutions to provide customers an unprecedented value in deploying solar projects."

Reznikov and Valmont see the transition to a zero-carbon society as an opportunity to build a better future for all. The European Union aims to be climate-neutral an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. This objective matches the Valmont commitment to conserving resources and improving life.

"To date, we have completed multiple gigawatts of projects globally, and Convert Italia projects have an annual production capacity of more than 2 gigawatts," says Reznikov. "We are focused on working with utilities, owners, developers and EPCs to provide solutions on a global level to minimize greenhouse emissions and replace fossil fuel-based energy generation."

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing highly engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

About Valmont Utility

Valmont Utility is a global leader developing structures that enable electric power to be transferred from the generation source power generation facility or renewable source such as a solar and wind production to the end power consumer. As an industry-leading provider of transmission and distribution poles, transmission towers, substation components and renewable energy generation equipment, and a global manufacturing network, Valmont Utility excels in supply chain logistics in service, performance and delivery. For more information, visit valmontutility.com.

