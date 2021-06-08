Favorable federal tax policies and state regulatory reform could help the storage sector notch even higher rates of growth.From pv magazine USA The pace of energy storage deployment slowed in the first quarter as 910 MWh was brought online, following a blistering final quarter of 2020 when around 2,000 MWh was deployed. Even so, the first quarter 2021 performance was an increase of more than 250% over the same quarter a year ago. Wood Mackenzie and the U.S. Energy Storage Association's (ESA's) latest US Energy Storage Monitor reported the results and said the deployments made Q1 the biggest ...

