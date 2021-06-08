PBC Biomed Ltd: PBC Biomed to Collaborate with Curasan AG on Musculoskeletal Regeneration

SHANNON, Ireland, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBC Biomed, an Irish-based Medical Device Company, have entered a partnership agreement with curasan AG, a German-headquartered Medical Device company with global distribution, to develop innovative products in the field of musculoskeletal regeneration. This collaboration will bring together two pioneers in the advancement of biomimetic technologies to create an expanded offering of solutions for patients suffering from bone defects.



Dirk Dembski, CEO of curasan AG, said "Curasan's portfolio of products have been appreciated for decades by medical professionals around the globe. When it comes to regeneration of musculoskeletal defects, we are well known for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Partnering with PBC Biomed will support our efforts in further developing disruptive and innovative products. This collaboration significantly contributes to our mission of revolutionizing musculoskeletal healing."

PBC Biomed, a Shannon-based Medical Device company, with a US office in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, is focused on accelerating medical innovation in the areas of bone and tissue healing through partnerships with healthcare professionals, academic institutions and medtech companies worldwide.

Paul Burke, Managing Partner at PBC Biomed, said "PBC Biomed is delighted to join forces with curasan AG to support their ongoing focus of improving patient healing. We look forward to working alongside curasan to develop and commercialise innovative biomaterials for the treatment of bone defects."

About PBC Biomed Ltd - Accelerating Medical Innovation

PBC Biomed was founded in 2010, with the mission of being the preferred partner for accelerating medical innovations from concept to commercialisation, to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives. PBC Biomed delivers value to small, medium, and large medtech ventures through a wide array of services that include R&D, quality, regulatory, contract manufacturing, supply chain and commercialisation. Located in Shannon, Ireland, an international hub for the development and production of medical devices, biologics, and pharmaceuticals, PBC Biomed is the strategic partner for medical innovation from ideation to implantation.