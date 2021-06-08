Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
08.06.21
17:15 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,050
-0,75 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.06.2021 | 18:28
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 
08-Jun-2021 / 18:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            LF Group DMCC 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey 
a)      Position/status                       Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 I. 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     629.05         33333 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     20968163.52 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      33333 
       Price                            629.051 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-06-07 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 110079 
EQS News ID:  1205734 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205734&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

FIX PRICE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.