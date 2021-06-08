Highlands College Approved as Degree-Granting Institution

Associate of Arts Degree Prepares Students for Ministry Careers

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Highlands College will begin offering a two-year degree in ministry leadership after earning approval from a key accrediting agency and the State of Alabama.

The Birmingham-based college aims to be a first-of-its-kind service academy model that implements a holistic training approach to prepare students for impactful lives of ministry.

"We reimagined Biblical higher education to prepare future ministry leaders to reach a complex and diverse world," said Mark Pettus, president of Highlands College . "Our rigorous ministry academy model stresses academics, hands-on training, character formation, spiritual development, and practical life skills."

The 10-year-old college, which grew out of a church internship program, is on the verge of advancing to a four-year, accredited institution with a new high-tech campus opening at the end of the year. The new campus is designed to foster innovation and development of each student's mind, body, and spirit, according to Pettus.

The Association of Biblical Higher Education (ABHE) and the State of Alabama approved accreditation candidate status for Highlands College in 2020. The latest approval as a degree-granting institution is the most recent step toward the college's initial accreditation, a multi-year process.

Previously, students have had the option to earn accredited degrees through a partnership with Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, an arrangement that will continue through the accreditation journey.

