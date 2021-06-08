Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
08.06.21
18:16 Uhr
18,870 Euro
-0,064
-0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,84618,93819:16
18,88818,91819:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2021 | 18:53
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Election to Equinor's board of directors

In a meeting on 8 June 2021 the corporate assembly of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) has re-elected all the shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA's board of directors.

The corporate assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Jeroen van der Veer as deputy chair of the board in addition to re-election of Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Anne Drinkwater, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA's board of directors.

The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2021 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2022.

Furthermore, the corporate assembly re-elected Hilde Møllerstad, Per Martin Labråthen and Stig Lægreid as employee-elected members of Equinor's board of directors. Bjørn Palerud, Hans Einar Haldorsen and Anita Skaga Myking (with this priority) were elected as deputy members for the employee-elected board members.

The election of employee-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2021 and is effective until the ordinary election of employee-elected members to the board of directors in 2023.

Contacts:

  • Tone Lunde Bakker, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.