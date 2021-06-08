Symetrica Limited today announced a change to its Group Chief Executive Officer. Heddwyn Davies, who has built the company into a global leader in radiation monitoring technology, will retire this month.

David Price, Symetrica's Chairman, commented: "Heddwyn has done a tremendous job of building this company from a small UK University startup into a recognized world leader in radiation detection systems, products and technology. In his 17 years at Symetrica, he led the commercial, technical and organizational development, both in the UK and the USA, to create a broad portfolio of best-in-class fixed, mobile and handheld monitoring equipment and established these products and associated software systems within the global Homeland Security market. Over the last few years, the Company has achieved many notable successes; securing key contracts for the provision of hand-held devices to a wide range of US and European government customers, including our most recent award of a $35 million contract to supply the Verifinder hand-held sensors to the US Department of Defense. On behalf of our Shareholders and the Board of Directors, I thank Heddwyn for everything he has done for the Company over these years!"

Mr. Davies is succeeded by Mr Eric Zanin who will become the Group Chief Executive Officer immediately and will principally be located at our US facility in Westford, Massachusetts. Eric has held global executive positions in business development and general management with Analogic Corporation and Leidos Corporation's Security Detection and Automation operation. He has extensive experience in leading security technology innovation most notably the introduction of computed tomography (CT) at aviation security checkpoints.

David Price commented: "We are excited that Eric has accepted our offer to join the Symetrica team and drive the next stage of global growth for the company. New prospects in the US market now look set to drive significant growth over the next two years and strengthening our corporate capability in the US was considered of vital importance. The board of directors recognizes his proven leadership in internationally building brands, product portfolios and operational management, which will all be critical for the successful delivery of the scale of growth expected."

Eric Zanin added: "I am honored to become Symetrica's new CEO. The company has exceptional technology and scientific leadership in radiation detection. I look forward to leading two strong teams in Southampton and Westford, MA in extending the product portfolio to new applications in the global security market. I offer my sincere thanks to Heddwyn for positioning Symetrica for success."

About Symetrica

Symetrica is the market leader in the detection and identification of radioactive threats through its patented Discovery Technology portfolio. The company was founded on designing, developing, manufacturing, and deploying detection equipment that is now in use for the detection of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Military and Homeland Security Market. Symetrica uses Machine Learning to provide the very best operational tools. As a result, Symetrica provides world-leading performance and low through-life costs to the Military and Homeland Security markets. Focus on operational challenges has enabled the business to apply detection technology in wider applications in Homeland Security and Civil National Infrastructure protection.

